close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gadar

'Gadar' sequel will take Tara and Sakeena's story forward

A sequel to Sunny Deol's 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" is underway and the story will be a continuation from the original film with a backdrop of India-Pakistan. 

&#039;Gadar&#039; sequel will take Tara and Sakeena&#039;s story forward

Mumbai: A sequel to Sunny Deol's 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" is underway and the story will be a continuation from the original film with a backdrop of India-Pakistan. 

The film, directed by Anil Sharma, ranks among the top three Indian films in all-time highest footfalls. According to sources, it had 17 crore footfalls and had earned Rs 256 crore upon its release in 2001. 

"We have been working on 'Gadar' sequel since 15 years. 'Gadar' will be story of Tara (Sunny), Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and Jeet (their son). The story will move ahead with India-Pakistan angle, 'Gadar' is incomplete without it. 

"The cast will remain same, like how we have seen in films like 'Baahubali', 'Rambo, 'Fast and Furious', etc. We have discussed the idea with Sunny. We can't disclose anything at the moment," a source close to the film's production told PTI. 

The movie also featured Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey.

Also, work has begun on the sequel of Sunny and Anil's another hit film "Apne" (2009) that starred the three Deols - Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra. 

Tags:
GadarGadar sequelSunny DeolAmisha Patel
Next
Story

Avengers: Endgame set to become the first Hollywood film to enter Rs 300 club at Indian box office!

Must Watch

PT39M59S

Taal Thok Ke: Watch debate on rioter behaviour of opposition on name of 'Shri Ram'