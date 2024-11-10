Advertisement
GAME CHANGER

Game Changer Teaser: Ram Charan And Kiara Advani In Action – WATCH

The teaser for 'Game Changer', starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, reveals a political drama set for release on January 10, 2025.

|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 01:37 PM IST|Source: ANI
Game Changer Teaser: Ram Charan And Kiara Advani In Action – WATCH (Image: X)

Mumbai: On Saturday, the teaser of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's most-awaited film 'Game Changer' was unveiled.

The over one-minute-long Changer teaser shows Ram Charan going from academia to action. In the clip, he can be seen fighting goons and even romancing Kiara Advani

Reportedly, the film is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections.

Check out the teaser here:

The teaser was launched in Lucknow at a grand event, attended by the team of Game Changer including Kiara and director S. Shankar.

Notably, Ram Charan attended the teaser launch event of 'Game Changer' barefoot in Lucknow. He was spotted wearing an all-black ethnic outfit - kurta, pyjama and stole.

Ram Charan is currently following Ayyappa Deeksha, which is a sacred vow observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa. During this period, Ram Charan pledges to follow strict rules and regulations, including wearing only a black kurta and the Ayyappa Mala.
The film will be released in cinemas on January 10th, 2025.

