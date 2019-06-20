Game Over Box Office report: Taapsee Pannu starrer gets a lukewarm response

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Taapsee Pannu recently featured in 'Game Over', a thriller by director Ashwin Saravanan. The film got affected by ICC Cricket World Cup India vs Pakistan match which hogged the attention on June 15 as the movie released a day before that on June 14.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #GameOver Fri 97 lacs, Sat 1.94 cr, Sun 2.04 cr, Mon 1.14 cr, Tue 1.07 cr, Wed 92 lacs. Total: ₹ 8.08 cr. India biz. All versions... Language-wise breakup: #Hindi ₹ 3.33 cr, #Tamil ₹ 2.46 cr, #Telugu ₹ 2.29 cr.

The movie is made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

Although the film has fetched a lukewarm response from the audiences at the Box Office, Taapsee's power-pack performance has been lauded widely.

The movie shows Taapsee wheelchair-bound who tries to defend and protect her home from a mysterious entity. The movie is jointly produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

It is presented by Anurag Kashyap and the music is composed by Ron Ethan Yohann.

Taapsee has been lauded for her power-packed performance in the thriller which has also been dubbed in Hindi. She was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Badla' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.