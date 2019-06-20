close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Game Over

Game Over Box Office report: Taapsee Pannu starrer gets a lukewarm response

The movie is made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

Game Over Box Office report: Taapsee Pannu starrer gets a lukewarm response
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Taapsee Pannu recently featured in 'Game Over', a thriller by director Ashwin Saravanan. The film got affected by ICC Cricket World Cup India vs Pakistan match which hogged the attention on June 15 as the movie released a day before that on June 14.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #GameOver Fri 97 lacs, Sat 1.94 cr, Sun 2.04 cr, Mon 1.14 cr, Tue 1.07 cr, Wed 92 lacs. Total: ₹ 8.08 cr. India biz. All versions... Language-wise breakup: #Hindi ₹ 3.33 cr, #Tamil ₹ 2.46 cr, #Telugu ₹ 2.29 cr.

The movie is made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

Although the film has fetched a lukewarm response from the audiences at the Box Office, Taapsee's power-pack performance has been lauded widely.

The movie shows Taapsee wheelchair-bound who tries to defend and protect her home from a mysterious entity. The movie is jointly produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

It is presented by Anurag Kashyap and the music is composed by Ron Ethan Yohann.

Taapsee has been lauded for her power-packed performance in the thriller which has also been dubbed in Hindi. She was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Badla' co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

 

Tags:
Game Overgame over box office collectionsTaapsee Pannugame over collections
Next
Story

Article 15 does not take any sides: Ayushmann Khurrana

Must Watch

PT2M47S

Preparations for 5th International Yoga Day: All you need to know