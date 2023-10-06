trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671721
Ganapath Song: Fans Go Berserk Over Kriti Sanon's Hot Avatar In Hum Aaye Hai

Song 'Hum Aaye Hai' featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon was dropped from upcoming action-drama 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' and fans cannot stop hailing how gorgeous Kriti looks in this.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently honoured with a national award for her performance in 'Mimi', is one of the most well-recognised talented actresses in the industry. Kriti has been making waves not only for her hotness, but also for her brilliant performances, and line of upcoming exciting projects. Apart from launching her own skincare brand and production house, Kriti Sanon is set to set silver screens on fire with her upcoming release, 'Ganapath'. 

Recently, the song from the movie, Ganapath named, 'Hum Aaye Hai' dropped and fans cannot stop hailing how gorgeous Kriti Sanon looks in this! Be it her smooth and graceful moves, her hot outfits, or the elegance with which she carries herself! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

She's seen donning upon two different outfits. One is a black dress with a knee-high slit and leather top whereas the other is a brownish maroon dress with an open patch that flaunts the actress' abs! Kriti Sanon is slaying both these outfits and for sure increasing temperatures! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Fans also seem to not get enough of her hotness, and are taking it to their social media handles to openly compliment this stunning actress!

One user tweeted saying, "Ufff so tempting #KritiSanon Just look at her sexy expressions" while another said, "#KritiSanon is the hottest".

Tweets like, "I'm sorry! I can't control myself, my sweetheart. Your just #KritiSanon #Ganapath” and "Kriti Sanon breathing fire #KritiSanon #kritisanonhot @kritisanon” were taking the instagram by a storm!

On the work front, apart of the highly anticipated film, Ganatpath, Kriti also has her maiden production house project, 'Do Patti' and Rhea Kapoors, 'The Crew'.

