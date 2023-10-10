Ganapath Trailer: Netizens Hail Breathtaking Action Sequences Of Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon Starrer

New Delhi: Ever since its announcement, Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath A Hero Is Born has been in talks for many reasons. Without much delay, the teaser was released giving a short glimpse into the world of Ganapath. Ahead of this, an absolutely amazing first song Hum Aaye Hain was released.

All this has only, raised the excitement to have an enlarged view of the Ganapath arena in the trailer and keeping the audience's excitement on the edge, the trailer was released yesterday and indeed arrived as a treat and went on to create a storm in the social media universe leaving everyone talking about it.

Fans have been showering immense love on the trailer of Ganapath A Hero Is Born. The trailer is well-studded with the elements that have left the audience talking about it. First of all, it has indeed elevated the exhilaration as the trailer of Ganapath A Hero Is Born is the first trailer that has been launched by the fans. The trailer has left the social media universe buzzing over the never-seen-before avatar of its stellar cast Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan, the ahead of its time world-class VFX and top-notch one of its kind breathtaking action sequences. The immensely thrilling VFX is the biggest highlight that has made the film a visual extravaganza. Moreover, the netizens are also thrilled to watch the chemistry of Tiger and Kriti coming back after a long time that too in such ravishing avatars.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.