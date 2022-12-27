topStoriesenglish
Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh motion poster: Rajkumar Santoshi makes a comeback with this ‘war of ideologies’

Rajkumar Santoshi is back with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh which depicts the war of ideologies between the two.

New Delhi: Rajkumar Santoshi is known for his contribution of path-breaking films to Indian cinema. Now, with ‘Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh’, the ace director is returning to the silver screen after 9 years, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 26, 2023. 

The makers today unveiled the motion poster of the film. The video depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, increasing the curiosity level amongst the viewers to watch the film. The role of Mahatma Gandhi is played by the very talented Deepak Antani while Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen playing Nathuram Godse in the movie. 

About Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh 

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is written by Rajkumar Santoshi and Asghar Wajahat. Santoshi Productions LLP Presents A PVR Pictures Release, Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Music by AR Rahman, Produced by Manila Santoshi. Releasing in cinemas on January 26, 2023. 

Rajkumar Santoshi is known for making classics like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’, among others. 

