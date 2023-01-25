‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ Cast Celebrates a Decade of the Film with Team ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap's cult movie ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ cast came together to celebrate a decade of the milestone film. The cast also came together to support the director 's much anticipated love sage ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’.

Kashyap who has penned the script in pen and paper, and also has been working on the same for years now earlier opened up on how his daughter has inspired him to explore the complexities of the modern-day generation and their relationship.

The cast of ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ was recently spotted promoting the upcoming film and it is the sweetest gesture. Actors Piyush Mishra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Zeishan Quadri were seen celebrating the 10 years anniversary with the team of ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’.

Watch the trailer of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat,' stars Alaya F in the lead along with Karan Mehta who marks his debut, The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap's ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under the Good Bad Films production is slated to release on February 3, 2023.