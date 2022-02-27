हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 2 collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer mints Rs 23.8 crore, surpasses expectations!

Fans have been calling Alia Bhatt's acting in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' as her best performance yet.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much anticipated -  Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali hit the big screen this Friday.  

The film opened to a solid number - 10.5 Cr on its Day 1. The film witnesses an upward growth on Day 2, rakes in 13.32 Cr. making the total collection to 23.82 Cr. 

Despite 50% occupancy in key cities (especially Mumbai and Delhi) and limited night shows, the film has surpassed all expectations. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gangubai (@aliaabhatt)

 

Riding high on critical acclaim, Gangubai Kathiawadi is touted to be Alia’s best performance to date. From industry insiders to audiences, the film has been lauded by everyone alike. 

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

