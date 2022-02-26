हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Did Kangana Ranaut just praise Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi after bashing film in old post? See here

Kangana Ranaut had earlier stated that Gangubai Kathiawadi has 'wrong casting' referring to Alia Bhatt.

Did Kangana Ranaut just praise Alia Bhatt&#039;s Gangubai Kathiawadi after bashing film in old post? See here
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In an unexpected move, Kangana Ranaut dropped a cryptic post on Instagram on Saturday (Feb 26) praising Alia Bhatt's magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Even though she didn't mention the film, she did hint at it in her post. She credited the film to improving the condition of pandemic-struck theatres and bringing people back to the big screens.

She wrote, "Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female centric film which has a big hero and a super star director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres which are on ventilators here. Great."

Check out her latest post:

kangana

Earlier, Kangana had criticised the film even before its release. She had written on Instagram ahead of the film's release, "This Friday, 200 cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act…"

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theatres on Feb 25 and has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. B-Town has also showered praise on Alia's career-defining performance and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's amazing direction.

The box office collection for the film's first day was also no less than phenomenal. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film is opened at 10 crores on the first day and the first-day collection in Mumbai could reach up to Ranveer Singh's '83's collection. 

