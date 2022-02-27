Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 'a masterpiece'

NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi from the critics as well as audience alike. From her industry friends to her fans, everyone is going gaga over her extra-ordinary performance in the film.

Well, it seems now Alia has gained one more fan in South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sam called the film a masterpiece and also went on saying that each and every frame of the film will be etched in her mind forever.

For the unversed, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was released on Feb 25 and has been garnering applauses from all the corners of the globe.

In the film, Alia plays a titular role of a young woman, who was forced into prostitution and went on to become a prominent and celebrated figure in the Kamathipua red-light district of Mumbai.

The box office collection for the film's first day was also no less than phenomenal. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film is opened at 10 crores on the first day.

The film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Ganga Harjivandas, a simple girl of Kathiawad.

SLB's grand saga is set in the early 60s and shows the leading lady as the brothel owner and matriarch.