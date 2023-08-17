Ghoomer Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Hits All The Right Chords

Direction: R Balki

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi, and others

Rating – 4 Stars



Duration – 2 Hours 15 minutes

A former bowler-turned hopeless drunk inspire an amputee batswoman into a left-arm spinner, Ghoomer immerses you in the world where the power of self-belief and never give up attitude, can change the course of destiny.

Written and directed by R Balki, the film chronicles the journey of Anina (Saiyami), a cricketer with a dream of securing a spot in the Indian National Women's Cricket team. And when she does get selected, destiny has something else in store for her.

Unfortunately, days ahead of the tournament, Anina loses her right arm in an accident. Hopeless and suicidal, Anina sees no way out of her situation until one day when Padam Singh Sodhi aka Paddy sir (Abhishek), a failed and frustrated former cricketer, who is now an alcoholic too, comes knocking at her door.

Anina, despite her own doubts finds herself at Paddy’s place, hoping for a second chance at life. And Paddy turns a batswoman into a left-arm spinner, is a tale of hope, magic, dreams and love for life.

The screenplay of Ghoomer is linear and uncomplicated, but the characters are deeply flawed, yet relatable, which sort of creates this amazing opportunity for actors to dig deep and explore their character’s emotional arc and deliver a towering performance.

Abhishek Bachchan as coach Paddy is the lifeline of this inspiring tale, he is brutal, uncompromising and yet filled with hope, this is the career-best performance by junior Bachchan. His expression, dialogue delivery, and sluggish way of walking, yet he charges up the entire screen with his sheer presence.

Abhishek’s powerful monologue; reliving his most painful moments in life, compels you to think and even get teary-eyed. Every single frame of Paddy’s performance says something, it is an emotionally charged portrayal, which we haven’t seen before on the big screen.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shabana Azmi deliver a seasoned performance, they just add something magical to the whole storyline.

Apart from addressing the obvious, the film also dwells on discrimination in sports, the importance of education, gender equality, and a whole lot more. The narrative’s ability to evoke empathy becomes its primary strength, and combined with stellar performances, this one is a sure-shot winner.

The title track of the film is a special anthem, which is already hit among fans. Headlined by a strong ensemble, the film weaves a tale of ambition, empathy, and sportsmanship. The film hits the right chord to connect with its audience.