Ghoomketu teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap back to winning hearts in this ZEE5 original -Watch

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back to winning hearts with his effortless acting and sheer brilliance in ZEE5 Original film 'Ghoomketu'. This time giving him company is none other than maverick filmmaker cum actor Anurag Kashyap.

The makers have released the teaser of 'Ghoomketu' and ticks all the right boxes of a must-watch cinematic piece. Watch it here:

The comedy-drama has Nawazudding play an aspiring writer and Kashyap, a corrupt cop. Sounds like a masala entertainer already, right?

Ghoomketu premieres on ZEE5 on May 22, 2020. It has been produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN).

It has been directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra. Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna play important parts in the movie.

Also, in the teaser we get to see glimpses of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.