Sanaya Irani

'Ghost' heroine Sanaya Irani is 'scared of' spooky stories

Actress Sanaya Irani, who has played the lead in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror film "Ghost", admits she gets scared of ghost stories in real life.

&#039;Ghost&#039; heroine Sanaya Irani is &#039;scared of&#039; spooky stories

Mumbai: Actress Sanaya Irani, who has played the lead in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror film "Ghost", admits she gets scared of ghost stories in real life.

"I am very scared when it comes to ghost stories. I love watching them but I actually only hear them in the theatre because I don't have it in me to keep my eyes open.

"'Ghost' is also one such film and I can't believe I'm on the other side of the screen now. I took up this role to finally confront my fear and I'm glad I did. I had a great time acting in it," Sanaya said.

"Ghost", which also features Shivam Bhaargava, is the story of a politician who is tried in the court for murdering his wife. He claims that the murder was not committed by him but by a spirit.

The Vashu Bhagnani production will release in cinemas on October 18.

Sanaya IraniGhost
