Girls Will Be Girls: Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aditi Rao Hydari And Other Stars Applaud Award-Winning Film

New Delhi: In a world where stories often stick to safe, familiar narratives, Girls Will Be Girls dares to disrupt. This coming-of-age drama follows the complicated and layered relationship between Mira, a rebellious teenage girl, and her enigmatic mother, Anila, set against the backdrop of a small-town Indian boarding school.

The film features debutants Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles, with Kani Kusruti in a pivotal role.

Offering an unfiltered exploration of desire, rebellion, and womanhood, the groundbreaking film is now streaming on Prime Video in India in English, Hindi, and Malayalam.

With its raw storytelling and unapologetic characters, Girls Will Be Girls has already captured global attention, making its mark at prestigious international film festivals. After its release in India, the film has earned widespread acclaim from the film fraternity.

From Priyanka Chopra calling it “a beautifully crafted tale of desire, rebellion, and coming-of-age,” to Hrithik Roshan being deeply moved and Konkona Sensharma hailing its brilliance, the film has garnered admiration from all corners. Aditi Rao Hydari described it as “incredible,” while celebrities like Dia Mirza, Vikramaditya Motwane, Shweta Tripathi, and Hussain Dalal have also lauded it.

With critics declaring it one of the finest films of the year and celebrities showering it with love.

Here are five reasons why 'Girls Will Be Girls' is a must-watch.

A Visionary Debut

Girls Will Be Girls marks the directorial debut of Shuchi Talati, whose sharp and fearless storytelling has been widely praised. Talati captures the unspoken tensions and emotional rawness that define Mira and Anila’s relationship, bringing a fresh voice to Indian cinema.

The collaboration between Pushing Buttons Studios, Dolce Vita Films, and Crawling Angel Films has created a film that’s been described as “a triumph of global storytelling with a distinctly Indian heart.”

A Film That Defies Convention

What makes Girls Will Be Girls stand out is its refusal to conform. Critics have described it as “fearless” and “refreshingly unvarnished,” praising its ability to tackle taboo subjects with honesty and sensitivity. Talati’s direction, coupled with a stellar cast, has created a cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

A Cultural Milestone

Beyond its critical acclaim, the film has sparked conversations about the roles women are expected to play and the spaces they are allowed to inhabit. Its focus on flawed, multifaceted characters invites audiences to question societal norms and celebrate individuality.

From Festivals to Prime Video

After making a splash at international festivals like Sundance, Berlinale, and Tribeca, 'Girls Will Be Girls' is now streaming on Prime Video. This move ensures that the film’s powerful narrative reaches a broader audience, bringing its message home to where it all began.

More Than a Movie

At its core, Girls Will Be Girls is not just a film—it’s a movement. It redefines the coming-of-age genre with its sharp wit, evocative storytelling, and fearless commitment to authenticity. Now available in English, Hindi, and Malayalam, the film is a must-watch.

Produced under the banner of Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films, and Dolce Vita Films by Shuchi Talati, Richa Chadha, and Claire Chassagne with Ali Fazal as the executive producer.