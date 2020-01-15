हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goa Goa Gone 2

'Goa Goa Gone 2' to release in March 2021

The 2013 film 'Go Goa Gone' is a zombie apocalypse action comedy film directed by Raj and DK. The film features Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari.

Mumbai: The second installment of the 2013 film "Go Goa Gone" is slated to hit the screen in March 2021.

A tweet from the official account of Maddock Films read: "One can try, but never really escape this trip! Prepare yourself for the craziest sequel of the best "zom-com" as 'Go Goa Gone 2' releases in March 2021!"

"It's been quite a journey from 2013, and I'm so excited we're back again with this crazy ride! 'Go Goa Gone' redefined many things, and we are gunning to do that again. The characters have stayed with us all this while and we are thrilled to bring them back to life!," Dinesh Vijan, Founder of Maddock Films said.

Vijan added that they are finishing the final draft and should roll by September 2020.

Adding to this Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media Ltd said: "'Go Goa Gone was a very special film and one that has an immense recall. It's attained a cult status thus making it great for a franchise."

Details related to the film are still under wraps.

The 2013 film "Go Goa Gone" is a zombie apocalypse action comedy film directed by Raj and DK. The film features Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari.

