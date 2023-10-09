trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673047
NewsEntertainmentMovies
HINA KHAN

Golden Globe Winning Filmmaker Siddiq Barmak Praises Hina Khan Starrer 'Country Of Blind,' Calls It 'Enchanting'

Siddiq Barmak, celebrated for his acclaimed film "Osama," recently watched 'Country of Blind' and could not contain his admiration for the film. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 05:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Golden Globe Winning Filmmaker Siddiq Barmak Praises Hina Khan Starrer 'Country Of Blind,' Calls It 'Enchanting' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hina Khan is currently basking in the limelight as her movie, 'Country of Blind,' continues to win hearts across the United States. The film, which was released in the USA on October 6th, has garnered praise and support from none other than Golden Globe-winner and filmmaker Siddiq Barmak.

Siddiq Barmak, celebrated for his acclaimed film "Osama," recently watched 'Country of Blind' and could not contain his admiration for the film.  He expressed, " Country of Blind is an enchanting film. It emerges as a battleground where love contends with freedom, where the decision to stay or depart teeters on the precipice, and the relentless struggle between blindness and sight reaches its zenith." 

The film, which stars Hina Khan alongside Shoib Nikash Shah, Ahmer Haider, Anushka Sen, and Jitendra Rai, has already struck a chord with the American audience following its release in over 14 theaters across the country.

The film is now set to make its way to Indian theatres soon,  where it is expected to captivate audiences with its enchanting storyline and beautifully crafted narrative. As the buzz around 'Country of Blind' continues to grow, this film is poised to be a cinematic gem that transcends borders and touches the hearts of viewers.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train