Golden Globe Winning Filmmaker Siddiq Barmak Praises Hina Khan Starrer 'Country Of Blind,' Calls It 'Enchanting'

New Delhi: Hina Khan is currently basking in the limelight as her movie, 'Country of Blind,' continues to win hearts across the United States. The film, which was released in the USA on October 6th, has garnered praise and support from none other than Golden Globe-winner and filmmaker Siddiq Barmak.

Siddiq Barmak, celebrated for his acclaimed film "Osama," recently watched 'Country of Blind' and could not contain his admiration for the film. He expressed, " Country of Blind is an enchanting film. It emerges as a battleground where love contends with freedom, where the decision to stay or depart teeters on the precipice, and the relentless struggle between blindness and sight reaches its zenith."

The film, which stars Hina Khan alongside Shoib Nikash Shah, Ahmer Haider, Anushka Sen, and Jitendra Rai, has already struck a chord with the American audience following its release in over 14 theaters across the country.

The film is now set to make its way to Indian theatres soon, where it is expected to captivate audiences with its enchanting storyline and beautifully crafted narrative. As the buzz around 'Country of Blind' continues to grow, this film is poised to be a cinematic gem that transcends borders and touches the hearts of viewers.