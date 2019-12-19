Good Newwz trailer 2 review: Make way for a laugh riot—Watch

Movie: Good Newwz

Director: Raj Mehta

Release Date: December 27, 2019

Trailer Ratings: 3/5

Filmmaker Raj Mehta's multi-starrer 'Good Newwz' second trailer has been dropped on social media and it is full of laughter punches, promising to be a comedy entertainer. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, 'Good Newwz' looks like a full-on family watch.

In the second trailer, the makers have re-used a few clips from the first one, reminding us what to expect from this Akki starrer. Diljit and Akshay 's dialogues have funny punchlines which will leave the audience in splits. The trailer introduces the two couples and how their lives find a common platform.

Watch trailer here:

The storyline is based on these two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments.

Kareena fans will be delighted to see her in a film with Akshay after 'Kambhaqt Ishq'.

The film is hitting the screens on December 27, 2019 a week after superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'.

Looks like Christmas and New Years is going to ensure a cash-rich outing at the Box Office.