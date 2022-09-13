Goodbye first song OUT! Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna go spiritual in ‘Jaikal Mahakal’ - Watch

New Delhi: Makers of the family entertainer film `GoodBye` on Monday, unveiled the first song `Jaikal Mahakal'. Taking to Instagram, Neena Gupta shared the song which she captioned, "#JaikalMahakal ka raag aur family ka pyaar, dono goonjenga har dil mein abki baar! Song out now #Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022. #GoodbyeOnOct7."

Sung by Amit Trivedi and Suhas Sawant, the spiritual song from `GoodBye` is written by Swanand Kirkire, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil Grover and Pavail Gulati. Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared the song on her Instagram story and wrote, "#JaikalMahakal Anything else I say for this will not do the justice for this music."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta in prominent roles. The story of `GoodBye` revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family. It is a heartwarming story of every Indian family ever that takes the gloomiest period to make sunshine and promises to be closer though a loved one has gone far away. The film portrays the mayhem of every family dealing with the ups and downs that life throws but it also gently reminds the significance of being there for each other, through it all.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022. Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in `Mission Majnu` alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s next `Animal` opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sooraj Bharjatya's family entertainer film `Uunchai` along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.