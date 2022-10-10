'Goodbye' tickets priced at Rs 80 on Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday!

NewsEntertainmentMovies
  • As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on October 11, the tickets of his latest release 'Goodbye' has been priced at Rs. 80 to celebrate the thespians' birthday.
New Delhi: As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 on October 11, the tickets of his latest release 'Goodbye' has been priced at Rs. 80 to celebrate the thespians' birthday.

A post from Balaji Motion Pictures on Instagram read: "Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only Rs 80/- on 11th October 2022, Book your tickets now: link in bio!"

The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna (in her Hindi film debut), Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles.

'Goodbye' is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life.

The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.

