New Delhi: The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming Bollywood film ‘Goodbye’ has been released. The film also marks South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna’s debut in Bollywood.

The trailer opens with the father and daughter fighting over salary during a random household conversation. It then cuts to the scene about the news of the demise of Rashmika’s mother portrayed by Neena Gupta.

The trailer depicts the tussle between the father and the daughter over how the cremation rituals have to be performed. While Amitabh Bachchan’s character believes in going the traditional way, Rashmika Mandanna feels that they should do it how her mother would have liked. It also introduces the characters of Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram and Sunil Grover who come together for the funeral. Thus, the film explores what happens when tragedy falls upon a family in a light-hearted manner.

Directed by ‘Queen’ fame Vikas Bahl and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the film is all set to hit the theatres on 7th October. Other films that have explored the concept of cremation and death in Hindi cinema include Seema Pahwa’s ‘Ramprasad ki Tehrvi’ and Sanya Malhotra starrer ‘Pagglait’.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up for Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming sci-fi film ‘Brahmastra’ which will hit the theatres this Friday. Apart from this, he will also be seen in director Sooraj Barjatya directorial film `Uunchai` along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. It is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ in her kitty along with Ranbir Kapoor.