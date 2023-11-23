Goosebumps Guaranteed! Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol Stuns In Fierce Animal Trailer - WATCH

New Delhi: It's bold, rough and incredible! The intensity of the 'Animal' trailer is bound to leave you wanting for more. The much-anticipated trailer of 'Animal', starring Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol has been dropped. It has created an undeniable stir on the internet. The trailer brings about the mesmerising chemistry of this new on-screen pair. The glimpses offered in the trailer have ignited intense curiosity, making this duo the talk of the town and the most exciting pair to watch out for this year.

The trailer provides a sneak peek into their well laid-out characters. While Rashmika Mandanna portrays the character of 'Gitanjali', Ranbir Kapoor plays the intense role of 'Aman'. The intriguing dynamic between the two characters promises a rollercoaster of emotions and plot twists.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen chemistry, glimpsed through marital moments and familial bliss in the songs, appears not only natural but also magical. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's storytelling seems to have struck gold with this pairing, creating an unparalleled allure for the film.

Opening up about his character in the film, Ranbir said, "My character in the film is a fascinating blend of strength, vulnerability and unpredictability. He is driven by his past experiences and carries a certain darkness within him, which adds an intriguing layer to his persona."

Animal is slated to hit the silver screen on December 1st, promising an intense and captivating cinematic journey with a fresh and dynamic pairing at its helm.