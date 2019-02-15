हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gully Boy

Gully Boy Day 1 Box Office collections: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer opens on a high!

It will be interesting to see how the weekend collections fare at the ticket counters.

Gully Boy Day 1 Box Office collections: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer opens on a high!

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' opened in theatres on February 14, 2019, and earned rave reviews from the classes and masses alike. The movie has benefitted from releasing on Valentine's Day and it reflects on the Box Office figures as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#GullyBoy takes a massive start... #ValentineDay - not an official holiday - has given a big boost... Metros are rocking, contribute to superb total... Thu ₹ 18.70 cr [3350 screens]. India biz.”

The movie will again gain big from the extended weekend, as it released on a Thursday. Also, there is a strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media which will push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers. 

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

It will be interesting to see how the weekend collections fare at the ticket counters.

 

 

Tags:
Gully Boygully boy box office collectionsgully boy day one collectionsRanveer SinghAlia BhattZoya Akhtar
Next
Story

Total Dhamaal trailer spoofs get a big thumbs up from fans! Watch

Must Watch

PT2M34S

Awantipora suicide attack: Watch top 20 big points