Gully Boy

Gully Boy overseas Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer enjoys a good run

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media will further push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.

New Delhi: What happens when a maverick filmmaker decides to cast two incredible actors together in a movie? Fireworks is the answer. Well, this can be safely said about Zoya Akhtar's recently released project 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The movie is doing great business not just in the country but also on international grounds. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the overseas figures. He wrote: "#GullyBoy is having an incredible run #Overseas... Has crossed $ 3 million in USA+Canada, while #Overseas total till Tue [19 Feb 2019] is approx $ 6 million [₹ 42.70 cr]... Breakup:

USA+Canada: $ 3 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.231 mn

UK: $ 430k

Australia: A$ 542k"

'Gully Boy' presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

