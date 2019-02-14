हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gully Boy

Gully Boy tweet review: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's time has come!

The film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar

Gully Boy tweet review: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt&#039;s time has come!

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' created quite a buzz with its trailer. The film tells the story of a street rapper from Mumbai, played by Ranveer and is one of the most-awaited films of the year. 'Gully Boy' has hit the screens today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day and people couldn't be more thrilled.

Among the people who grabbed the first day, first show ticket is Ritika Handoo of Zee News English.

She is all set to give a live Tweet review of the film.

Check it out here:

 

The film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs. 

Gully Boy also stars  Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

