Gully Boy tweet review: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's time has come!

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' created quite a buzz with its trailer. The film tells the story of a street rapper from Mumbai, played by Ranveer and is one of the most-awaited films of the year. 'Gully Boy' has hit the screens today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day and people couldn't be more thrilled.

Among the people who grabbed the first day, first show ticket is Ritika Handoo of Zee News English.

She is all set to give a live Tweet review of the film.

Check it out here:

#GullyBoy Ranveer Singh gets into the skin of his character — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) February 14, 2019

#GullyBoy rap will stay with you — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) February 14, 2019

Zoya Akhtar’s direction will leave you impressed #GullyBoy — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) February 14, 2019

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry looks interesting #GullyBoy — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) February 14, 2019

Alia Bhatt’s #mereboyfriendsegulugulu dialogue gets an applause from the audience #GullyBoy — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) February 14, 2019

#GullyBoy is helmed by Zoya Akhtar — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) February 14, 2019

Expectations are high from #GullyBoy — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) February 14, 2019

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer #GullyBoy opens today — Ritika Handoo (@ritikahandoo) February 14, 2019

The film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs.

Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.