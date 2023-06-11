topStoriesenglish2620450
Gulshan Devaiah Begins Shooting For Patriotic-Thriller Ulajh

Ulajh follows the journey of an IFS officer, played by Janhvi Kapoor, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy, at a career-defining post.

 

Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:03 PM IST|Source: PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Saturday said he has started filming for his upcoming movie 'Ulajh'. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film is billed as a patriotic thriller and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. "#ulajh #firstdayoffilming Wish me luck," Devaiah, 45, tweeted.

Set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), 'Ulajh' follows the journey of a young IFS officer (Kapoor), belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, 'Ulajh' also features 'Darlings' actor Roshan Mathew in a pivotal role.

The script of 'Ulajh' is penned by Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogues by Atika Chohan. Actors Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi also round out the cast of the film.

