Gumraah: Fans Laud Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur-Starrer Thriller's Campaign Strategy, Cannot Wait For The Teaser

New Delhi: The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Gumraah' announced that the teaser of their upcoming thriller will be out on 1st March but on that day, they launched another poster from the film and not the teaser. This move of the makers confused the fans and intrigued them to know and question what is going on in their minds.

The ideology of the promotional campaign was to mislead the masses by promising to release the teaser of 'Gumraah' and making the fans Gumraah about it, they then confused them with a new poster. This unique idea indeed worked and sticking to the title of the film actually made the fans ‘Gumraah’. Many fans commented with excitement about how they can’t actually wait to see what the film holds and how they actually fell for the misleading trap by the makers, exciting them even more to watch the film.

Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen with Mrunal Thakur in 'Gumraah,' fans are super excited to see the pair together on the screen and kill it. This is the first time the couple will be seen together and we are all looking forward to it.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. 'Gumraah' is to release in cinemas on 7th April 2023.