Gurmeet Choudhary starrer Zee 5’s horror film ‘The Wife’ to release on THIS date, check first look here

Gurmeet Choudhary said about his upcoming horror flick 'The Wife, "This is my first solo lead and you'll get to see me in a whole new and different avatar. The script is so fresh, you'll find the movie to be a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance, drama." The movie also stars Sayani Datta.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/guruchoudhary

Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary's first solo film as a hero, titled 'The Wife', is set for an OTT release on March 19. The horror film co-stars Sayani Datta.

"This is my first solo lead and you'll get to see me in a whole new and different avatar. The script is so fresh, you'll find the movie to be a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance, drama," claimed Gurmeet.

The story of the film revolves around a married couple who, soon after moving into their new apartment, find suspect the presence of a malevolent spirit. As their relationship crumbles, they realise they must stick together to not only save their marriage but also their lives.

The film's debutant director Sarmad Khan claimed: "What makes 'The Wife' unique is its urban setting and its matter-of-fact approach in presenting supernatural events."

A similar concept, incidentally, has already been tapped way back in 2003 by Ram Gopal Varma in his hit film 'Bhoot', starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar.

Director Khan added: " Most horror stories tragically are quite predictable, especially for those who love this genre and can end up mostly guessing what's going to happen next. Yet, with this film, you can't know anything for sure till you've arrived at the end of it."

Sayani added: "I am a huge fan of the horror genre and to be able to make my debut in one is the most exciting feeling ever. The entire experience of being a part of such a wonderful film has been a very fulfilling one indeed."

'The Wife' releases on Zee5.

