New Delhi: Directed by Umesh Bisht, the just released mystery thriller of ZEE5 ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ held a captivating 3D projection on Friday evening at the Mumbai's iconic David Sassoon Library’s clock tower. The event, which captivated both commuters and onlookers, highlighted the film’s collaboration between Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The film features a powerhouse cast including Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa.

On August 9, 2024, the David Sassoon Library, known for its Victorian Gothic splendor, served as the dramatic setting for a ZEE5 showcase that brought a new series’ time-bending narrative to life. This visually stunning preview highlighted the library’s historic charm as well as followed by a dynamic trailer release and an exclusive screening for industry insiders and film enthusiasts.

To accommodate the immense anticipation, ZEE5 launched all eight episodes of the mystery thriller simultaneously on August 8th at 11:11 PM. The series, created in collaboration with Sikhya Entertainment and Dharmatic Entertainment, has quickly driven up viewership on the platform. This release marks a significant step for ZEE5 as it continues to strengthen its position in India's OTT market.

Gyaarah Gyaarah Storyline:

‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is an enthralling thriller that intertwines two timelines in a race against time. Raghav Juyal stars as Yug Arya, a 2016 police officer who discovers a walkie talkie linking him with Shaurya Anthwal (Dhairya Karwa), a senior detective from the 1990s who mysteriously disappeared. With guidance from Vamika Rawat (Kritika Kamra), Shaurya’s former protégé, Yug and Shaurya team up to solve cold cases across time, inadvertently altering the course of history. As past and present collide, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ explores the consequences of their actions, unraveling a suspenseful narrative that challenges the boundaries of time and reality.

What The Cast Has To Say:

Raghav Juyal expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Finally, the wait is over! All of us are super excited for the premiere of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' on ZEE5. This show is unlike anything I've ever been a part of, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it. The Clock Tower event at David Sassoon Library was mind-blowing. Seeing our story come to life through cutting-edge 3D projection mapping on this historic building was the perfect way to announce the arrival of the series on ZEE5. I urge everyone to binge-watch the show right away. Trust me, you're in for a wild ride through time and it is going to be your best investment this weekend”.

Kritika Kamra added, “We are so excited that 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has finally dropped on ZEE5, and I've actually started believing in the magic of 11:11! The 3D projection at the David Sassoon Library's clock tower was such a proud moment for all of us. It was thrilling to see the magic of Gyaarah Gyaarah come alive via 3D projection, lights, sound and drama. It's a great start, drawing attention to this iconic landmark and giving everyone a glimpse of the adventure that lies ahead. I can't wait for everyone to experience 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' on ZEE5”.

Dhairya Karwa commented, "Three police officers, two time zones, and one thrilling experience! 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' has finally made its way to the fans. What sets our show apart is how it explores the ripple effects of our actions across decades. The 3D projection at David Sassoon Library wasn't just a visual treat; it was a 'jhalak' of how exciting and extravagant our show is. I believe 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' will hit you on multiple levels - it's a gripping mystery, a thought-provoking drama, and a fresh take on the concept of time. So, get ready to say 'Kya baat hai!' because this series will keep you guessing until the very end”.

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' is streaming now, exclusively on ZEE5.