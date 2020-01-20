Hacked trailer review: Hina Khan debuts in a gritty thriller - Watch

Movie: Hacked

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Release Date: February 7, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 3/5

Television's popular name Hina Khan has made her big-screen debut in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming directorial venture titled 'Hacked'. The thriller is opening in theatres on February 7 and the makers have unveiled its trailer recently.

The 2.57 minutes long trailer shows the dark side of love. A young 19-year-old boy falls for a girl who is older. After she denies his advances, he becomes obsessed with her and stalks her.

WATCH HACKED TRAILER HERE:

The story shows how the girl deals with her stalker and what implications it has on her personal and professional life. Hina plays the lead role and looks convincing as a single working woman.

The background score in 'Hacked' will remind you of previous Bhatt thrillers and is successful in creating an atmosphere of intrigue around its characters.

Rohan Shah plays the hacker and looks impressive in his pivotal role. The movie also stars Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

'Hacked' is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under their banner Loneranger Productions.