'Half Love, Half Arranged' Trailer: Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi To Redefine The Modern Love Mantra In Upcoming RomCom

New Delhi: Dice Media announces the launch of its captivating romantic comedy ‘Half Love, Half Arranged’, offering a fresh perspective on love & arranged dating! Featuring the adorable duo of Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi in the lead, the streaming service released the quirky trailer, giving audiences a glimpse into a wholesome blend of love, comedy, and a crazy circus of emotions one goes through while looking for the perfect match. The show takes us on a journey with a successful, millennial gynaecologist Riya Tanwar (Maanvi Gagroo) who has had a roadmap for her entire life - personal and professional. However, an unexpected turn of events lead her to get on a quest to find her Mr. Perfect through modern matchmaking. ‘Half Love, Half Arranged’ is all set to embark on a quirky journey of blissful and beautiful love story exclusively on Amazon miniTV from 12th October for free.

The trailer takes viewers through the life of Riya, who is all set to get proposed to by her long-term boyfriend, but situations take turns, and so do her relationships and life. Riya finds herself in the middle of insane arranged marriage matches and amusing dates, with a supportive yet quirky family in tow. As Riya tackles the bizarre questions and hilarious meet-ups, in walks a prince charming, who sweeps her off her feet and has her wondering if her simple road-map is what she wants to follow!

Watch the trailer here:

Talking about the series Karan Wahi said, “Rom-coms have always been everyone’s favourite, lightening up their mood. With Half Love Half Arranged we are bringing in a unique perspective with a twist of traditional marriage and modern matchmaking. This light-hearted series is sure to give viewers jitters, with women relating to the character of Riya and the situations she gets stuck in. We have tried to address the untouched topic of arranged matchmaking in an Indian family with a flavour of comedy and love.”

“I think the concept of Half love half arranged, is ideal right. You love someone and your families are on board! Just like many women, in Riya’s life too, everyone, her family, relatives, astrologers, neighbours.. are trying to get her to ‘settle down’. The story revolves around bizarre & quirky scenarios, meet-ups with prospective groom, crazy questions, expectations from their families & the saga of finding the right match. Viewers will get a dose of romance, getting a glimpse of Riya’s love life, filled with sweet, heartwarming moments.”, shared Maanvi Gagroo.

Half Love Half Arranged will be available exclusively for streaming on Amazon mini TV on 12th October within the Amazon Shopping app and on Fire TV for free.