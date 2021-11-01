हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Emraan Hashmi

Halloween 2021: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta celebrate in style as their horror flick Dybbuk releases!

Actors Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta's horror film 'Dybbuk' released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (October 29).

Halloween 2021: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta celebrate in style as their horror flick Dybbuk releases!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi's digital debut film Dybbuk could not have asked for a better time to release. The horror flick came out around the same time as Halloween and to add spooky to the already spooky co-stars Emraan and Nikita like their Bollywood counterparts celebrated Halloween weekend in style to celebrate their horror flick Dybbuk' release.

emraan

Emraan and Nikita both can be seen in black attires. Emraan sports a salt and pepper beard as he looks as charming as ever even when he is trying to create fear, Nikita Dutta on the other hand looks simply charming with her black lipstick and bands. They both do give out some scary vibes and makes us excited for the film.

emraan

The film was released on 29th October 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Written and Directed by Jay K, the upcoming Amazon Original film is the official remake of the 2017 Malayalam blockbuster film – Ezra. The music is given by Clinton Cerejo.

Tags:
Emraan HashmiDybbukNikita DuttaHalloweenHalloween 2021
