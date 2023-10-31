New Delhi: 'Tumbbad' stands out as a masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences and challenge our perceptions of Indian horror cinema. What sets it apart and solidifies its reputation as one of the best Indian horror films ever made?

'Tumbbad', first and foremost, has an enthralling storyline that takes viewers on a dark and captivating journey. It deftly combines elements of horror, fantasy, and mythology, keeping the audience guessing throughout.

The story of the film, which is driven by an unrelenting quest for hidden treasures and the consequences of that quest, taps into primal fears and desires, making it both relatable and spine-tingling.

Tumbbad's sharp writing is another distinguishing feature, expertly balancing suspense, horror, and drama. It tells a story that is both engrossing and thought-provoking. Tumbbad stands out from many of its contemporaries due to its meticulous attention to storytelling.

The film is set in the 19th century, and tells the story of a greedy family who are cursed by a malevolent deity after trying to steal its treasure.

'Tumbbad' is a slow-burning film, but it is incredibly atmospheric and suspenseful. The visuals are simply stunning, and the film is full of memorable imagery.

'Tumbbad' would be incomplete without mentioning Sohum Shah's outstanding performance. He emerged as a breakthrough talent in a role that required him to portray a wide range of emotions and traverse a character arc spanning decades. His portrayal of Vinayak Rao, the film's protagonist, was not only convincing but also deeply moving. As a producer himself, Shah's dedication to his role and the film's production underscores his commitment to creating an exceptionally memorable cinematic experience.

'Tumbbad' remains a testament to Indian cinema's potential in the horror genre. Its captivating plot, flawless writing, and breakthrough performance by Sohum Shah combine to make it a timeless gem.

It remains a standard for Indian horror films even after five years and is a must-see for anyone looking for a spine-tingling, thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Tumbbad is a film that will stay with you long after you have seen it. It is a thought-provoking and disturbing exploration of greed and its consequences. It is also a beautifully made film, with some of the most stunning visuals ever seen in Indian cinema.