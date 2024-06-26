'Hamara Baarah' Shines With Rs 9.49 Crore Global Box Office Collection!

New Delhi: Hamare Baarah, directed by Kamal Chandra, has captivated audiences and critics with its powerful storytelling and compelling content. This cinematic piece addresses a poignant societal issue, resonating deeply with viewers. Since its release, 'Hamare Baarah' has generated significant interest and demonstrated substantial growth at the box office. The film has amassed a total of Rs 9.49 crore globally, marking a significant achievement for its scale production. Its financial success reflects a steady increase in viewership, driven by positive word-of-mouth and a growing curiosity among audiences to experience its narrative on the big screen.

Starting with an initial collection of Rs 1.40 crore on Friday, the film saw a significant rise to Rs 2.60 crore on Saturday, peaking at Rs 3.09 crore on Sunday. The momentum carried into the week, with earnings of Rs 1.36 crore on Monday and Rs 1.04 crore on Tuesday, demonstrating sustained interest and support from moviegoers.

The film 'Hamare Baarah' is jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh. While Triloki Nath Prasad as Co-producer and Kamal Chandra has directed the film. The story of the film is penned by Rajan Agarwal, while Ajendra Ajay is creative director.

'Hamare Baarah' stars Annu Kapoor, Parth Samthaan, Manoj Joshi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Paritosh Tripathi, Aditi Bhatpehari, Ankita Dwivedi, Aditi Dhiman, and Shagun Mishra in pivotal roles.

The film is expected to gain even more momentum and achieve greater success in terms of box office performance in the coming days.