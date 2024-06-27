'Hamare Baarah' Surpasses ₹10 Crore Milestone Worldwide!

New Delhi: Directed by Kamal Chandra, 'Hamare Baarah' Captivates Audiences and Critics Alike with Powerful Storytelling and Compelling Content. The Film Strikes a Chord with Viewers by Addressing a Poignant Societal Issue. Since its Release, 'Hamare Baarah' has Garnered Increasing Interest and Impressive Box Office Growth.

'Hamare Baarah' Crosses Rs 11.03 Crore Mark Globally, Signifying a Major Milestone for its Scale. The Film's Financial Success Demonstrates Growing Viewership, Fueled by Positive Word-of-Mouth and Audience Curiosity About its Compelling Narrative. 'Hamare Baarah' started with Rs 1.40 crore on Friday, rose to Rs 2.60 crore on Saturday, peaked at Rs 3.09 crore on Sunday. It continued with Rs 1.36 crore on Monday and Rs 1.04 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it collected Rs 1.54 crore, crossing the Rs 11.03 crore mark, showing sustained interest and support from audiences.

The film 'Hamare Baarah' is jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh. While Triloki Nath Prasad as Co-producer and Kamal Chandra has directed the film. The story of the film is penned by Rajan Agarwal, while Ajendra Ajay is creative director.

Hamare Baarah stars Annu Kapoor, Parth Samthaan, Manoj Joshi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Paritosh Tripathi, Aditi Bhatpehari, Ankita Dwivedi, Aditi Dhiman, and Shagun Mishra in pivotal role.

The film is expected to build momentum and achieve further success in the upcoming days, continuing to perform impressively at the box office.