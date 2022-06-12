Hansal Mehta congratulates Nushrratt Bharuccha for 'Janhit Mein Jaari' success

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actress Nushrratt Bharuccha collaborated for the first time on-screen with the sports-comedy of 'Chhalaang' which went on to be liked by critics and audiences alike. Recently the director took to his social media to congratulate Nushrratt for all the good reviews she has been receiving for 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

While thanking all her fans, Nushrratt had written in the caption, "Can't thank you'll enough. Seriously!!" Seeing this, the Chhalaang director, wrote, "Congratulations dear Nushrat."

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is a comedy-drama and stars Paritosh Tripathi, Shaan yadav, Vijay Raaz among others. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film has opened to poor occupancy on day one of its release and has reportedly suffered the cancellation of shows. Released on June 10, the film has managed to collect Rs 2 crore on ticket windows.

With 'Chhalaang' Nushrratt took a leap in her career when filmmakers started to look at her beyond glam roles, after which she went on to feature in films like 'Chhorii', 'Ajeeb Daastaans' and now 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. She has also expressed her desire to work with Hansal Mehta once more if given a chance.

She will be now next seen in 'Selfiee' opposite Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, 'Ram Setu' opposite Akshay Kumar and 'Chhorii 2'.

