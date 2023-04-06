Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Adipurush's Shri Bajrang Bali Poster Gets Love And Adulation From Netizens

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti today, the makers of Adipurush rolled out the blessed poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage. This poster serves as a tribute to his sheer support, strength and perseverance towards the virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram. Following the unveiling, netizens flooded social media with their adoration and reverence for the Adipurush new character poster.

The new Bajrang Bali poster showcases Lord's glory and magnificence and has received an outpouring of likes and comments from fans around the world. A tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, the team takes the fervour of Hanuman Janmotsav a notch higher with this sacred launch.

Earlier on Ram Navami, a brand new poster featuring the lead cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage was shared online. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, will be released globally on June 16, 2023.

The film also features Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, playing Raavana.

'Adipurush' is said to be based on a huge budget. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, it has been budgeted at over Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in India ever made. Directed by Om Raut, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner.