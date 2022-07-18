New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. She is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood today and has given some splendid performances, films to the industry.

On this special day, we have penned down for you the 5 best films of this talented actress that one MUST watch!

Bhumi is famous for her excellent performance. She has worked with talented actors from Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao to Kartik Aaryan. Every time, she has won the hearts of the audience with her energy, candidness and strong performance.

Below are some of the top-notch performances by the birthday girl:

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Sharat Kataria directed the film and the actress played the character of a small-town woman.

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Bhumi Pednekar starred opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the film 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha.' Her acting in this film was highly appreciated. The film also proved to be a hit at the box office.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Once again Bhumi Pednekar appeared opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and in the film, she caught everyone's attention with her excellent acting.

Saand Ki Aankh

Bhumi played the character of sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in this film. Taapsee Pannu was also seen in the lead role with her, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film released in theaters on 25 October 2019.

Badhaai Do

The film shows the story of Shardul, a gay guy, and Suman, a lesbian woman, entering into holy matrimony to appease their families. Bhumi's performance in the film was hailed by many. Co-starring her is none other than Rajkummar Rao.

Soon Bhumi will once again be seen with Akshay Kumar in Aanandal L Rai's film 'Raksha Bandhan.' The film is set to released in theaters on August 11 this year.