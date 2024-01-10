trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708158
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Fighter Captivates Audience, Becomes IMDb's No 1 Most Anticipated Film Of 2024

Scheduled to release  on the  eve of India's 75th Republic Day,  "Fighter" is going to make history as Hrithik Roshan's first 3D film. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's much-anticipated film, "Fighter," has clinched the prestigious title of IMDb's No. 1 most anticipated movie of 2024. Scheduled to release  on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day,  "Fighter" will make history as Hrithik Roshan's first 3D film. 

Hrithik  Roshan said, “It's an incredibly positive update that Fighter is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024, as per IMDb. The response to Fighter's teaser and songs has been extraordinary, and we hope to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for our viewers on January 25, 2024. See you at the movies this Republic Day eve!”

The anticipation surrounding "Fighter" has been steadily escalating with each new asset of the film being released. The tantalizing glimpses offered through the film's teaser and songs 'Heer Aasmani' , 'Sher Khul Gaye' , 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' and the title song. With an intriguing storyline and a talented ensemble cast, "Fighter" is set to bring never before seen cinematic experience for the Indian audience. 

Produced by Siddharth Anand, "Fighter" stands as Indian cinema's first aerial action franchise film.Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. 

