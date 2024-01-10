New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's much-anticipated film, "Fighter," has clinched the prestigious title of IMDb's No. 1 most anticipated movie of 2024. Scheduled to release on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, "Fighter" will make history as Hrithik Roshan's first 3D film.

Hrithik Roshan said, “It's an incredibly positive update that Fighter is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024, as per IMDb. The response to Fighter's teaser and songs has been extraordinary, and we hope to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for our viewers on January 25, 2024. See you at the movies this Republic Day eve!”

The anticipation surrounding "Fighter" has been steadily escalating with each new asset of the film being released. The tantalizing glimpses offered through the film's teaser and songs 'Heer Aasmani' , 'Sher Khul Gaye' , 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' and the title song. With an intriguing storyline and a talented ensemble cast, "Fighter" is set to bring never before seen cinematic experience for the Indian audience.

Produced by Siddharth Anand, "Fighter" stands as Indian cinema's first aerial action franchise film.Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Watch the trailer here: