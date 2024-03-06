Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Actress Shines As ‘Thangam’ In NEW Devara Poster - Check Here

New Delhi: The highly anticipated epic saga ‘Devara: Part 1’ starring Man of Masses NTR Jr in the lead has audiences eagerly awaiting the film’s release. Amidst such major fanfare, the film’s pivotal cast member, Janhvi Kapoor, celebrates her birthday today and is being showered with an outpour of love from well-wishers and netizens globally. Marking the special occasion today, the makers of ‘Devara: Part 1’ took to social media to wish the actress and unveiled a new poster featuring her in the character of ‘Thangam’. The makers wrote, “Wishing our beloved Thangam, #JanhviKapoor a happy and joyous birthday!! #Devara ”

Looking ethereal in a saree and standing gracefully beside a tree, Janhvi Kapoor is seen in her character of ‘Thangam’ in the latest poster. The same has opened to stellar responses on social media, receiving immense love and appreciation. Check out the poster here:

Reacting to the same, Janhvi Kapoor shared it on her social media handle and wrote, “Can’t wait to be back on set. ”

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.