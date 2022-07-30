New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood became everyone's favourite in the Corona era as he helped many reach their homes for free while no mode of transport was at work. The actor is called a 'masihaa' by many now as he played the role of God sent angel in those tough times. Today, he turns 49 and fans are sending him birthday wishes from all over the world.

On his birthday, let us list some of his unforgettable roles in Bollywood:

Jodhaa Akbar

Sonu played the role of Sujamal in Ashutosh Gowariker's film. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.

Dabangg

Sonu played a villain in the film opposite Salman Khan. The actor's physique made many headlines after the film released.

Singh Is Kinng

The film featured Sonu Sood in the role of Lakhan Singh, aka, Lucky, King of the Australian underworld. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Julayi

Sonu Sood has won many hearts with his exceptional work in Telugu cinema as well. He played another classic negative role in the action-comedy 'Julayi.'

Vishnuvardgana

The actor has never left any stone unturned with his determination and hard work. Sonu played a goon in the Kannada film 'Vishnuvardgana' too.