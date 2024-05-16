Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: 'Sam Bahadur' To 'Zubaan,' Must-Watch Movies Of The Versatile Actor

New Delhi: One of B-Town’s most celebrated and finest actors of his time, Vicky Kaushal, hits a magical 36! From turning heads to dropping jaws, Vicky has done it all. Through the recent years he has made his mark with his impeccable talent, unrelenting hardwork and his most valued ability: his sheer, raw craft as an actor. He has enveloped and taken over every genre he has tried, be it action, romance, comedy or even more recently with his more realistic depictions in Biopics. In honour of this powerhouse of talent, Tata Play Binge has curated a bingelist to truly enjoy Vicky’s Birthday with some of his career-highlighting performances!



Zubaan

Zubaan, the musical drama directed by Mozez Singh, stars Vicky Kaushal as Dilsher, a young man with a stutter who dreams of becoming a singer. His encounter with businessman Gurcharan Sikand moves him, leaving him challenged by his now mentor. Sarah-Jane Dias, Manish Choudhari and Raaghav Chanana compliment Kaushal brilliantly as the cast. The film stands out for its exploration of self-discovery and the transformative power of music. Vicky Kaushal's performance is compelling, and the movie was well known for its unique storyline and impressive musical sequences.

Sam Bahadur

Arguably his most memorable and iconic performance yet, Vicky Kaushal stars in and as Sam Bahadur, aka Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s most dedicated and celebrated officers of the army. From minute nuances to well-known character traits, Kaushal encapsulated the personality of Sam to a T. The performance catapulted Kaushal to the top of every directors list with how successful the film was. The cast of Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shiekh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, supported Kaushal in his truly remarkable performance.

Govinda Naam Mera

A comedic love triangle like no other, Govinda Naam Mera sees Vicky Kaushal as Govinda Waghmare, a man stuck between his overbearing and controlling wife and his loving, gorgeous girlfriend. But when his wife finds out about his girlfriend, hilarity ensues as she looks to lock him down and keep him away from her. Alongside Vicky, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani star as polar opposites in this one-of-a-kind comedy.

The Great Indian Family

The Great Indian Family deals with a core concept that is close to Indian hearts, religion. Vicky Kaushal stars as Ved Vyas Tripathi, a devout Hindu whose entire world gets turned upside down when he finds out he is a Muslim by birth. What follows is a turbulent journey of identity and intellectual conflict, as he wrestles with the notion that he is actually a Muslim. While Vicky Kaushal delivers a star performance, Manushi Chhillar, Srishti Dixit and Kumud Mishra deliver noteworthy performances too, earning public acclaim for the film.

Vicky Kaushal turns 36! Bask in his versatility with his best hits on Tata Play Binge !