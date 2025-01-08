New Delhi: As Yash, fondly known as Rocky Bhai, turns 39 today, fans and the film fraternity celebrate the birthday of this pan-Indian icon. Renowned for redefining Kannada cinema and achieving unparalleled stardom, Yash’s larger-than-life charisma and passion for storytelling continue to inspire. With an exciting slate of upcoming films, he is poised to scale even greater heights, keeping fans thrilled for what lies ahead.

Check out Yash's thrilling lineup of films set to captivate fans in theatres:

1. Ramayana

Yash is set to take on one of the most iconic roles in Indian mythology with the film Ramayana. This project promises to be a landmark in Indian cinema. Yash’s gravitas and intensity make him the perfect choice for such an ambitious undertaking, and fans are eagerly awaiting his interpretation of the revered character.

2. KGF: Chapter 3

The phenomenon that made Yash a global sensation is back with its highly anticipated third installment. KGF: Chapter 3 is set to expand the universe of Rocky Bhai, diving into new depths of his larger-than-life legacy. Known for its groundbreaking visuals, pulse-pounding action, and powerful storytelling, this film is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. With stakes higher than ever, the KGF saga is expected to conclude with a bang that will echo for years.

3. Toxic

In Toxic, Yash is venturing into unexplored territory. This project is being kept under wraps, but early buzz hints at a dark, layered narrative that challenges conventional storytelling. Yash's involvement signals his commitment to breaking boundaries and embracing bold new roles that defy expectations.