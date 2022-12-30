Happy New Year: It's going to be a working 2023 for Sanjana Sanghi

New Delhi: Sanjana Sanghi has always surprised her fans by choosing groundbreaking roles. Be it doing the action in Rashtra Kavach Om or riding a bike in her upcoming film, Dhak Dhak, Sanjana has left no stone unturned to make an impression on the audiences.

Currently, the Millennial star is busy shooting for the Untitled next with Pankaj Tripathi in Kolkata. The actress will be busy shooting even on New Year's Eve. Looks like this year Sanjana is snowed under something she absolutely loves, her work.

Speaking about her working new year Sanjana shared, “I’m shooting in Kolkata for a month for my next with Pankaj Tripathi. Christmas was spent here as well, and I have a 5:00 am call time on January 1st! Working through the holidays isn’t tough when you’re surrounded by an incredible team and feel so passionately about the story you’re trying to tell. And I couldn’t have asked for a better finish to a fantastic year.”

Apart from shooting for Pankaj Tripathi’s untitled next and Dhak Dhak, Sanjana Sanghi has more exciting announcements coming in 2023.