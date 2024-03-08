Happy Women’s Day: Aamir Khan Slashes Ticket Prices For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ On March 8

New Delhi: Aamir Khan Productions' ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is winning hearts across the globe with its content and flawless direction. The film received a unanimously positive response from the audiences and everyone lauded the entertainment factor. While the film has comedy and entertainment factors attached, it also sheds light on the important issues related to the nation's women and the audiences are raving about it.

Since there is 'International Women's Day' today, the makers of 'Laapataa Ladies' have kept a special offer for audiences across the nation. Aamir Khan was live on the social media account where he interacted with the fans and also made a special announcement regarding 'Laapataa Ladies'.

The superstar on the social media live session said, "Tomorrow is women's day on 8th March, and in any of the theatres across the nation, the film will be available to watch in every cinema for flat 100 rs"

Continuing the same, Aamir Khan said, "The aim behind this is to make more audiences to watch the film in large numbers with the friends and the family." Sharing the video, Aamir Khan Productions captioned on social media, "Special offer for a special day. Book your tickets for #LaapataaLadies , link in bio"

The rave reviews & positive word of mouth have come into the foray for the Kiran Rao directorial comedy-drama and the film roared louder at the worldwide box office.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.