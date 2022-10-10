'Har Har Mahadev' trailer OUT: Sharad Kelkar's Marathi multilingual film is a promising one- WATCH

New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer of ZEE Studios' upcoming film 'Har Har Mahadev' has been released and it has torched another level of curiosity amongst the audience to witness the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj like never before.

The rise to ever-rising anticipation amongst the audience was always there since the first poster of the film was dropped, but now that the trailer is out, India is excited to watch the journey of Baji Prabhu Deshpande.

After a long wait, the makers are here with the trailer of the film. Last released, its teaser had roared unlike any and gave a goosebump-worthy experience. The trailer is a perfect depiction of its inspirational story and promises an enormous screen presence of its actors with the power-packed BGM.

The film narrates a very strong and inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Bajiprabhu in our history, where only 300 soldiers fought off the 12000 enemy army and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives, on the other hand, it will be available to the mass audience across the nation being Marathi cinema's 1st multilingual film.

Produced by ZEE Studios and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sayli Sanjeev in the leads. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th October 2022.