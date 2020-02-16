हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor start filming Abhinav Bindra biopic

The film, based on the life of the Abhinav Bindra, was announced three years ago. Harshvardhan will be seen as the ace shooter in the film.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sonamkapoor

New Delhi: Actor Sonam Kapoor on Sunday announced the beginning of ace shooter Abhinav Bindra's biopic with a picture of the Olympic Champion with her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor.

Kapoor shared a picture of all the men donning black attires. "This is going to be special - The Bindra biopic. All the best @anilskapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor @abhinav_bindra," she captioned the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

The film, based on the life of the ace shooter, was announced three years ago. Harshvardhan will be seen as the ace shooter in the film. Bindra is the first and only Indian to have held both the World and Olympic titles at the same time, a feat he accomplished by capturing the Gold Medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, after having won the gold at the 2006 ISSF World Shooting Championships. 

