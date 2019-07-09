close

Harshvardhan Rane

Harshvardhan Rane locks himself up to prepare for role

Harshvardhan Rane wants to take his act to the next level because the role is complex and challenging. 

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Rane has locked himself up in a bungalow located a few hundred kilometres away from Mumbai, to prepare for his role in Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming film, "Taish".

The budding star wants to take his act to the next level because the role is complex and challenging. 

Without revealing much about the prepping process, Harshvardhan said: "I am experimenting with something like this for the first time, and want to tap into the unknown, not knowing what's going to come out of this."

The actor will be sharing screen space with Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh in the revenge drama. 

Harshvardhan RaneHarshvardhan Rane films
