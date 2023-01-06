Haseen Dillruba 2: Vikrant Massey CONFIRMS the second installment of the film, to start shoot in January 2023

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey, who impressed us last year with his performance in 'Forensic’ and ‘Love Hostel’ has recently wrapped up the shoot of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’. Last, the star attended an event at IIT Bombay and talked about how he is gearing up for the second part of the film Haseen Dillruba along side Taapsee Pannu.

When asked about Haseen Dilruba 2, Vikrant said “ I am confirming that it’s coming “ he further said about the project that, "A lot of it is going to be really different. Except for me and Tapsee, there are so many new things. It's another crazy experience. We had not kept expectations earlier too that it will be so loved, the story , the world around the story. The amount of love we got for the film we thought.... We had left an intresting open ending buffer for a second part and how we can do that and luckily for us the audience responded and in 15 days now I am going to start the shoot for it. Please do go and watch the film."

His film Haseen Dillruba which was released in 2021 was loved across all quarters. Both audience and critics showered a ton of love on the film. It's been a year since the time film was released and it is still one of the most viewed films on the OTT platform it was released on.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after wrapping the shoot of ‘12th Fail’, now the star is all set to be seen in Gaslight with Sara Ali Khan which was shot in remote locations of Gujarat’s Rajkot. While this is the first time Sara and Massey will collaborate, it will be interesting to watch their pairing on screen. The actor will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Sector 36 along with Deepak Dobriyal in a pivotal role. Helmed by Talvar writer Aditya Nimbalkar, and written by Bodhayan Roy Chaudhary, Sector 36 is a dark crime-thriller.