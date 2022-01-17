Have some Amullu, Arjun: Amul shares quirky-cute tribute for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'

NEW DELHI: Known for its light-hearted billboards and topicals, Amul, the dairy brand, has paid a tribute to the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' by featuring cartoons resembling the lead stars of the film in their new advertisement. The company shared the artwork on their Instagram handle along with the caption "#Amul Topical: New action-drama film is a huge hit!"

In it, Allu and Rashmika could be seen enjoying slices of bread covered in butter. The taglines read 'Pushpack the slice' and 'Have some Amullu, Arjun'.

The makers of 'Pushpa' liked Amul's advertisement and responded by tweeting, "The Taste Of India recognizes the Best of India. Amul's new ad features the lead characters from #PushpaTheRise".

Allu too was overwhelmed seeing the creative artwork and took to the comments to thank the team. He left heart emojis in the comment section and wrote, "Allu to Mallu to Amullu Arjun."

Amul's humorous one-liners on topics related to movies, politicians, political events, and famous people have entertained people for many years now. The brand promotes its products with creative commercials that are engaging, enjoyable and bring up discussions on the topic they deal with.

'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, released in theatres on December 17 and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Earlier, the Hyderabad Traffic Police had shared 'Pushpa: The Rise' poster on Twitter, urging people to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers.

In the poster, Allu was seen wearing a checked shirt as he's seen riding a bike with a helmet on. The post emphasized how the helmet saves the lives of the people and urged citizens to wear them while riding two-wheelers.