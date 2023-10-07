'Heeriye' To 'With You' - Top 5 Romantic Tracks For A Perfect Autumn Playlist

New Delhi: As the leaves start to turn, and the air becomes crisp, there's an undeniable feeling of love in the autumn breeze. October brings with it a special kind of romantic magic, and what better way to embrace it than heartfelt songs? So, whether you're planning a cozy date night by the fireplace or simply want to embrace the season's charm, these songs will be your loyal companions. Here are five songs that will surely awaken your inner cupid and set the perfect tone for those cozy autumn evenings.

1. "Sarkaare" by King

Sarkaare is yet another hit of King after several blockbusters like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Aake Dekhle, and Oops. 'Sarkaare,' is a standout addition to any autumn playlist. This song effortlessly combines beats with heartfelt emotion, making it an ideal choice to ignite the spirits during the romantic days of October. With its catchy rhythm and soulful vibes, 'Sarkaare' gets your heartstrings. In the music scene, this song has been making waves, climbing the charts, and winning the hearts of listeners. It's a must-add to your autumn soundtrack, a testament to King's musical prowess, and the perfect accompaniment to those heartwarming moments that the season brings.

2. "Kasam Se" by Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik's mesmerizing voice is a perfect match for the romantic aura of October. "Kasam Se" is a song that beautifully expresses love's promises and devotion. It's a soothing melody that will make you want to hold your loved one close as you watch the leaves fall outside. Making this song for his own proposal, Armaan has already set the goals by dedicating a song for his fiance, showcasing his love for her and expressing his emotion of how her existence has completed him. The song has garnered immense love from the fans and they are recreating their love stories on the track.

3. "With You" by AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon's 'With You' adds a modern twist to our autumn playlist with its contemporary beats and heartfelt lyrics, creating a unique blend of romance and rhythm that feels like dancing in the golden hues of autumn leaves. This song has not only charmed listeners but also taken the charts by storm, proving to be a massive hit and amassing a considerable number of views and adoration from fans around the world. Its magnetic appeal and seamless fusion of modernity with emotion make it a must-listen for those looking to infuse their autumn with a touch of contemporary romance.

4. "Heeriye" by Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh's soul-stirring voice is synonymous with love, and 'Heeriye' is no exception. This song is like a warm hug on a chilly autumn evening, capturing the essence of love and making it the perfect soundtrack for those intimate moments with your significant other. Notably, Arijit Singh collaborated with the talented Jasleen Royal for this musical masterpiece, and the enchanting music video features the charismatic Dulquer Salman alongside the talented Jasleen Royal, adding an extra layer of visual and auditory magic to this autumn gem.

5. "Naseeb Se" by Vishal Mishra

Closing our playlist with a flourish is 'Naseeb Se' by Vishal Mishra, a heartfelt expression of destiny and love's undeniable pull. Its emotional depth and soothing melody will tug at your heartstrings and make you appreciate the serenity of autumn. This soulful track is a part of the movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and features the talented duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, further elevating the song's emotional resonance and cinematic charm.